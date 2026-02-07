Acante Data Security Observability is a commercial data security posture management tool by Acante. Anjuna Northstar is a commercial data security posture management tool by Anjuna Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams securing Databricks lakehouses with sensitive data at scale should start with Acante Data Security Observability; it's the only platform purpose-built for PII discovery and access control in lakehouse environments rather than retrofitted from data warehouse tools. Agent-free deployment and native Databricks integration mean you're monitoring notebooks, models, and delta shares without infrastructure overhead, while automated PII classification and leakage detection directly map to NIST PR.DS and DE.CM. Skip this if your data lives primarily in traditional data warehouses or your Databricks usage is exploratory rather than production-heavy; the ROI hinges on having sensitive data and governance-conscious users already embedded in the lakehouse.
Enterprise and mid-market teams handling regulated multi-party data collaboration will find real value in Anjuna Northstar because it eliminates the false choice between data utility and isolation, letting you share sensitive datasets without decryption or moving data to untrusted environments. The platform covers PR.DS and PR.AA in NIST CSF 2.0 through hardware-backed confidential computing, meaning access control and data protection are enforced at the CPU level rather than relying on network perimeter or encryption key management alone. Skip this if your primary need is internal data governance within a single organization, or if your workloads can't tolerate the latency overhead of attestation and enclave setup.
Data security observability platform for Databricks lakehouse environments
Confidential Computing clean room platform for secure multi-party data sharing.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Acante Data Security Observability vs Anjuna Northstar for your data security posture management needs.
Acante Data Security Observability: Data security observability platform for Databricks lakehouse environments. built by Acante. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and classification of PII, PCI, and PHI data, Attribute-based, time-bound, and masking access controls, Unified view of data access privileges across users, notebooks, and models..
Anjuna Northstar: Confidential Computing clean room platform for secure multi-party data sharing. built by Anjuna Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Single-click provisioning of confidential clean rooms across any cloud provider, Confidential Computing-based data-in-use isolation, Remote attestation for access control and trust verification..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox