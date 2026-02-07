Acante Data Security Observability

Teams securing Databricks lakehouses with sensitive data at scale should start with Acante Data Security Observability; it's the only platform purpose-built for PII discovery and access control in lakehouse environments rather than retrofitted from data warehouse tools. Agent-free deployment and native Databricks integration mean you're monitoring notebooks, models, and delta shares without infrastructure overhead, while automated PII classification and leakage detection directly map to NIST PR.DS and DE.CM. Skip this if your data lives primarily in traditional data warehouses or your Databricks usage is exploratory rather than production-heavy; the ROI hinges on having sensitive data and governance-conscious users already embedded in the lakehouse.