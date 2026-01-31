Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. Sticky Password is a commercial password management tool by sticky password. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams at startups and mid-market companies need a password manager that actually gets used, and 1Password wins here through native support for passkeys and two-factor authentication codes in a single vault, eliminating the friction that kills adoption. The Secret Key architecture adds a meaningful second factor that cloud-only competitors can't match, and cross-platform coverage from Apple Watch to Linux means no one's excluded from compliance. Skip this if your organization demands on-premises deployment or has already standardized on a different vault system; 1Password's strength is simplicity, not replacing an entrenched competitor.
Startups and SMBs managing distributed teams on tight budgets should pick Sticky Password for its local WiFi sync, which keeps passwords off cloud servers entirely while staying free from subscription creep. AES-256 encryption with PBKDF2 and Intel SGX hardware support handles the cryptography correctly; the zero-knowledge master password architecture means even Sticky Password can't access your vault. Skip this if you need centralized admin controls, audit logs, or identity federation; the nine-person vendor prioritizes individual and small-team use over the policy enforcement that mid-market IT requires.
Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials
Password manager with AES-256 encryption and biometric authentication
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Password Manager vs Sticky Password for your password management needs.
1Password Password Manager: Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support..
Sticky Password: Password manager with AES-256 encryption and biometric authentication. built by sticky password. Core capabilities include AES-256 encryption with PBKDF2, Two-factor authentication, Local WiFi synchronization..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Password Manager differentiates with Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support. Sticky Password differentiates with AES-256 encryption with PBKDF2, Two-factor authentication, Local WiFi synchronization.
1Password Password Manager is developed by 1Password. Sticky Password is developed by sticky password. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Password Manager and Sticky Password serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management, Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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