Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. LogMeOnce Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by LogMeOnce. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams at startups and mid-market companies need a password manager that actually gets used, and 1Password wins here through native support for passkeys and two-factor authentication codes in a single vault, eliminating the friction that kills adoption. The Secret Key architecture adds a meaningful second factor that cloud-only competitors can't match, and cross-platform coverage from Apple Watch to Linux means no one's excluded from compliance. Skip this if your organization demands on-premises deployment or has already standardized on a different vault system; 1Password's strength is simplicity, not replacing an entrenched competitor.
Startups and SMBs drowning in password sprawl will appreciate LogMeOnce Password Manager's passwordless PhotoLogin authentication, which actually reduces the attack surface instead of just managing more credentials. The tool covers NIST CSF 2.0 Identity Management and Authentication across hybrid deployments, and its zero-knowledge encryption means your team never has access to stored passwords. Skip this if you need deep single sign-on integration or a platform that handles both password management and broader identity governance; LogMeOnce is deliberately password-first.
Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials
Cross-platform password manager with passwordless login and MFA support.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Password Manager vs LogMeOnce Password Manager for your password management needs.
1Password Password Manager: Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support..
LogMeOnce Password Manager: Cross-platform password manager with passwordless login and MFA support. built by LogMeOnce. Core capabilities include Passwordless PhotoLogin authentication, Zero-knowledge AES encryption for passwords and files, Multi-factor authentication (MFA, 2FA) including biometrics, USB token, Selfie-2FA, and Visual OTP..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Password Manager differentiates with Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support. LogMeOnce Password Manager differentiates with Passwordless PhotoLogin authentication, Zero-knowledge AES encryption for passwords and files, Multi-factor authentication (MFA, 2FA) including biometrics, USB token, Selfie-2FA, and Visual OTP.
1Password Password Manager is developed by 1Password. LogMeOnce Password Manager is developed by LogMeOnce. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Password Manager and LogMeOnce Password Manager serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management, Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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