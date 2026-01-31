Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. LogMeOnce Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by LogMeOnce. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition
MSPs managing credentials across dozens of client accounts need a console that doesn't force them to toggle between instances, and 1Password Enterprise MSP Edition delivers that with direct multi-client access and technician-level permission controls built in. The zero-knowledge encryption and audit trail capabilities align directly with NIST PR.AA and PR.DS requirements, giving you compliance documentation that actually sticks during client audits. Skip this if you're a single-tenant enterprise or a small firm with fewer than five client relationships; the MSP-specific pricing and workflows will feel like overhead for your use case.
Startups and SMBs drowning in password sprawl will appreciate LogMeOnce Password Manager's passwordless PhotoLogin authentication, which actually reduces the attack surface instead of just managing more credentials. The tool covers NIST CSF 2.0 Identity Management and Authentication across hybrid deployments, and its zero-knowledge encryption means your team never has access to stored passwords. Skip this if you need deep single sign-on integration or a platform that handles both password management and broader identity governance; LogMeOnce is deliberately password-first.
Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts
Cross-platform password manager with passwordless login and MFA support.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition vs LogMeOnce Password Manager for your password management needs.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition: Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Centralized MSP console for managing multiple client accounts, Granular technician permissions and access controls, Enhanced multi-factor authentication for technician identity verification..
LogMeOnce Password Manager: Cross-platform password manager with passwordless login and MFA support. built by LogMeOnce. Core capabilities include Passwordless PhotoLogin authentication, Zero-knowledge AES encryption for passwords and files, Multi-factor authentication (MFA, 2FA) including biometrics, USB token, Selfie-2FA, and Visual OTP..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition differentiates with Centralized MSP console for managing multiple client accounts, Granular technician permissions and access controls, Enhanced multi-factor authentication for technician identity verification. LogMeOnce Password Manager differentiates with Passwordless PhotoLogin authentication, Zero-knowledge AES encryption for passwords and files, Multi-factor authentication (MFA, 2FA) including biometrics, USB token, Selfie-2FA, and Visual OTP.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition is developed by 1Password. LogMeOnce Password Manager is developed by LogMeOnce. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition and LogMeOnce Password Manager serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management, MFA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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