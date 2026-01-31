1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition: Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Centralized MSP console for managing multiple client accounts, Granular technician permissions and access controls, Enhanced multi-factor authentication for technician identity verification..

LogMeOnce Password Manager: Cross-platform password manager with passwordless login and MFA support. built by LogMeOnce. Core capabilities include Passwordless PhotoLogin authentication, Zero-knowledge AES encryption for passwords and files, Multi-factor authentication (MFA, 2FA) including biometrics, USB token, Selfie-2FA, and Visual OTP..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.