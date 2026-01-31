1Password Password Manager: Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support..

LastPass Autofill: Password manager with autofill for credentials, payment info, and forms. built by LastPass. Core capabilities include Automatic password saving and autofill, Encrypted password vault with zero-knowledge security, Password generator for creating strong unique passwords..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.