1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..

F‑Secure ID Protection: Password manager with data breach monitoring and identity theft prevention. built by F-Secure. Core capabilities include Password vault for secure password storage, Strong password generation, Automatic password filling..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.