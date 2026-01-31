1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..

Descope CIAM Platform: No/low-code CIAM platform for auth, SSO, MFA, and user management. built by Descope. Core capabilities include Drag-and-drop visual authentication flow editor, Passwordless authentication (Magic Links, Passkeys, OTP, Biometrics), SAML SSO and OpenID Connect (OIDC) support..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.