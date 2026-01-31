Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Passkeys is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Password. Descope CIAM Platform is a commercial ciam tool by Descope. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows.
Development teams moving away from homegrown auth will find Descope CIAM Platform's no-code flow builder cuts deployment time from weeks to days, letting you ship passwordless and MFA without hiring identity engineers. The drag-and-drop editor plus native SDKs for React, Next.js, Node.js, and nine other frameworks means your existing stack stays intact. Skip this if you need fine-grained authorization as your primary use case; Descope supports RBAC and ReBAC, but authorization is secondary to its authentication strength.
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities
No/low-code CIAM platform for auth, SSO, MFA, and user management.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Passkeys vs Descope CIAM Platform for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..
Descope CIAM Platform: No/low-code CIAM platform for auth, SSO, MFA, and user management. built by Descope. Core capabilities include Drag-and-drop visual authentication flow editor, Passwordless authentication (Magic Links, Passkeys, OTP, Biometrics), SAML SSO and OpenID Connect (OIDC) support..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Passkeys differentiates with Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access. Descope CIAM Platform differentiates with Drag-and-drop visual authentication flow editor, Passwordless authentication (Magic Links, Passkeys, OTP, Biometrics), SAML SSO and OpenID Connect (OIDC) support.
1Password Passkeys is developed by 1Password. Descope CIAM Platform is developed by Descope. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Passkeys and Descope CIAM Platform serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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