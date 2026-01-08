Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Kosmos. Descope CIAM Platform is a commercial ciam tool by Descope. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics
Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.
Development teams moving away from homegrown auth will find Descope CIAM Platform's no-code flow builder cuts deployment time from weeks to days, letting you ship passwordless and MFA without hiring identity engineers. The drag-and-drop editor plus native SDKs for React, Next.js, Node.js, and nine other frameworks means your existing stack stays intact. Skip this if you need fine-grained authorization as your primary use case; Descope supports RBAC and ReBAC, but authorization is secondary to its authentication strength.
Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access
No/low-code CIAM platform for auth, SSO, MFA, and user management.
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics vs Descope CIAM Platform for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..
Descope CIAM Platform: No/low-code CIAM platform for auth, SSO, MFA, and user management. built by Descope. Core capabilities include Drag-and-drop visual authentication flow editor, Passwordless authentication (Magic Links, Passkeys, OTP, Biometrics), SAML SSO and OpenID Connect (OIDC) support..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics differentiates with FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice). Descope CIAM Platform differentiates with Drag-and-drop visual authentication flow editor, Passwordless authentication (Magic Links, Passkeys, OTP, Biometrics), SAML SSO and OpenID Connect (OIDC) support.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is developed by 1Kosmos. Descope CIAM Platform is developed by Descope. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics and Descope CIAM Platform serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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