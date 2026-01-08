Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.

Descope CIAM Platform

Development teams moving away from homegrown auth will find Descope CIAM Platform's no-code flow builder cuts deployment time from weeks to days, letting you ship passwordless and MFA without hiring identity engineers. The drag-and-drop editor plus native SDKs for React, Next.js, Node.js, and nine other frameworks means your existing stack stays intact. Skip this if you need fine-grained authorization as your primary use case; Descope supports RBAC and ReBAC, but authorization is secondary to its authentication strength.