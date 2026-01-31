Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Passkeys is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Password. Auth0 Platform is a commercial ciam tool by Okta. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows. Developer teams building customer-facing applications need Auth0 Platform because it eliminates the authentication infrastructure tax, letting engineers ship passwordless login and adaptive MFA without building IAM from scratch. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AA identity and access control requirements across cloud deployments at scale, and its Organizations feature handles B2B multi-tenancy patterns that otherwise require months of custom work. Skip this if your priority is on-premises federation or you need deep authorization policy engines; Auth0's fine-grained authorization APIs are solid but secondary to its authentication strength.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows.
Developer teams building customer-facing applications need Auth0 Platform because it eliminates the authentication infrastructure tax, letting engineers ship passwordless login and adaptive MFA without building IAM from scratch. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AA identity and access control requirements across cloud deployments at scale, and its Organizations feature handles B2B multi-tenancy patterns that otherwise require months of custom work. Skip this if your priority is on-premises federation or you need deep authorization policy engines; Auth0's fine-grained authorization APIs are solid but secondary to its authentication strength.
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities
Developer-focused customer identity platform for authentication & authorization
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Passkeys vs Auth0 Platform for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..
Auth0 Platform: Developer-focused customer identity platform for authentication & authorization. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Universal Login with customizable branding and UI components, Passwordless authentication, Social login..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Passkeys differentiates with Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access. Auth0 Platform differentiates with Universal Login with customizable branding and UI components, Passwordless authentication, Social login.
1Password Passkeys is developed by 1Password. Auth0 Platform is developed by Okta. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
1Password Passkeys and Auth0 Platform serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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