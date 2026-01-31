Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Extended Access Management is a commercial access management tool by 1Password. Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Silverfort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
1Password Extended Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.
Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR)
Security teams defending hybrid Active Directory environments will get the most from Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response because it actually stops identity attacks in-line rather than just flagging them in a SIEM queue. The tool covers the full attack chain,Kerberoasting, Pass-the-Ticket, brute force, credential stuffing,with real-time blocking and MFA challenges at the protocol level, addressing NIST DE.CM and DE.AE where most ITDR products leak. This is not the fit for organizations still standardizing on cloud-first identity or those needing deep recovery and response automation; Silverfort prioritizes detection and blocking over incident response workflows.
Extended access management solution for identity security and access control
Detects & blocks identity-based threats in real-time across hybrid environments
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Extended Access Management vs Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) for your access management needs.
1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password..
Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR): Detects & blocks identity-based threats in real-time across hybrid environments. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of all authentication and access attempts, Protocol anomaly detection for Kerberos and other authentication protocols, Identity behavior baseline analysis..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Extended Access Management is developed by 1Password. Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) is developed by Silverfort. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Extended Access Management and Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) serve similar Access Management use cases: both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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