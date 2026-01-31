Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.

Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR)

Security teams defending hybrid Active Directory environments will get the most from Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response because it actually stops identity attacks in-line rather than just flagging them in a SIEM queue. The tool covers the full attack chain,Kerberoasting, Pass-the-Ticket, brute force, credential stuffing,with real-time blocking and MFA challenges at the protocol level, addressing NIST DE.CM and DE.AE where most ITDR products leak. This is not the fit for organizations still standardizing on cloud-first identity or those needing deep recovery and response automation; Silverfort prioritizes detection and blocking over incident response workflows.