Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Extended Access Management is a commercial access management tool by 1Password. Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Silverfort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
1Password Extended Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.
Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in identity sprawl across Active Directory and cloud IdPs need Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory to stop guessing about access relationships and see them in real time. The automatic discovery of human and machine identities, combined with detection of orphaned accounts and privilege escalation paths, directly addresses the NIST ID.AM gap most organizations live with. Skip this if your environment is pure cloud with minimal on-premises infrastructure; the value proposition tilts heavily toward hybrid complexity.
Extended access management solution for identity security and access control
Provides visibility into all identities and access across hybrid environments.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Extended Access Management vs Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory for your access management needs.
1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password..
Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory: Provides visibility into all identities and access across hybrid environments. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Centralized identity inventory across on-premises and cloud environments, Identity Graph visualization of users, accounts, and access relationships, Automatic discovery of human and machine identities..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Extended Access Management is developed by 1Password. Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory is developed by Silverfort. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Extended Access Management and Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory serve similar Access Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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