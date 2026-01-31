Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.

Silverfort Authentication Firewall

Mid-market and enterprise security teams will get the most from Silverfort Authentication Firewall if lateral movement is your primary concern and you need to enforce it without agents or proxies. The agentless deployment model addresses a real pain point: you can segment identity-based access and block NTLM/Kerberos abuse at protocol level without touching endpoints or requiring network appliances. Skip this if your organization lacks mature Active Directory hygiene or runs primarily cloud-native workloads where on-premises authentication controls have limited reach; Silverfort's strength lies in hybrid environments where traditional identity infrastructure is still the security perimeter.