Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Extended Access Management is a commercial access management tool by 1Password. Silverfort Authentication Firewall is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Silverfort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Extended Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.
Silverfort Authentication Firewall
Mid-market and enterprise security teams will get the most from Silverfort Authentication Firewall if lateral movement is your primary concern and you need to enforce it without agents or proxies. The agentless deployment model addresses a real pain point: you can segment identity-based access and block NTLM/Kerberos abuse at protocol level without touching endpoints or requiring network appliances. Skip this if your organization lacks mature Active Directory hygiene or runs primarily cloud-native workloads where on-premises authentication controls have limited reach; Silverfort's strength lies in hybrid environments where traditional identity infrastructure is still the security perimeter.
Extended access management solution for identity security and access control
Identity-based access control & segmentation to block lateral movement
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Extended Access Management vs Silverfort Authentication Firewall for your access management needs.
1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password..
Silverfort Authentication Firewall: Identity-based access control & segmentation to block lateral movement. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Real-time authentication monitoring and blocking, Identity-based access segmentation, Protocol-level enforcement for NTLM, Kerberos, and LDAP..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Extended Access Management is developed by 1Password. Silverfort Authentication Firewall is developed by Silverfort. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Extended Access Management and Silverfort Authentication Firewall serve similar Access Management use cases: both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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