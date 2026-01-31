Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.

OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication

Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing aging SMS-based MFA will see immediate risk reduction from OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication's adaptive authentication engine, which evaluates login context and device posture before enforcing MFA policy. SmartFactor Authentication uses machine learning to flag anomalous access patterns, reducing friction for legitimate users while catching the majority of credential-stuffing attacks without additional overhead. Skip this if your organization requires hardware security key enforcement as the primary method or needs deep integration with legacy on-premises identity systems; OneLogin's strength is cloud-native deployments where passwordless and risk-based policies can actually take effect.