Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Extended Access Management is a commercial access management tool by 1Password. OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by OneLogin. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Extended Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.
OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing aging SMS-based MFA will see immediate risk reduction from OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication's adaptive authentication engine, which evaluates login context and device posture before enforcing MFA policy. SmartFactor Authentication uses machine learning to flag anomalous access patterns, reducing friction for legitimate users while catching the majority of credential-stuffing attacks without additional overhead. Skip this if your organization requires hardware security key enforcement as the primary method or needs deep integration with legacy on-premises identity systems; OneLogin's strength is cloud-native deployments where passwordless and risk-based policies can actually take effect.
Extended access management solution for identity security and access control
MFA solution with adaptive authentication and multiple verification methods
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Extended Access Management vs OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication for your access management needs.
1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password..
OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication: MFA solution with adaptive authentication and multiple verification methods. built by OneLogin. Core capabilities include OneLogin Protect one-time-password app, SmartFactor Authentication with machine learning risk evaluation, WebAuthn biometric authentication support..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Extended Access Management is developed by 1Password. OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication is developed by OneLogin. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Extended Access Management and OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication serve similar Access Management use cases: both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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