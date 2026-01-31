Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.

Intelligent Identity & Access Security

Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing hybrid infrastructure need BeyondTrust's Intelligent Identity & Access Security primarily for its privileged access control, which stops lateral movement faster than identity governance alone. The tool maps to NIST PR.AA and ID.AM, meaning it locks down both who can access what and what assets need protection in the first place. Skip this if your organization runs purely cloud-native with no on-premises systems or legacy applications; the hybrid deployment model adds operational complexity that pure SaaS IAM solutions avoid.