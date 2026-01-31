Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Extended Access Management is a commercial access management tool by 1Password. Exostar Secure Access Manager (SAM) is a commercial access management tool by Exostar. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Extended Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.
Exostar Secure Access Manager (SAM)
Enterprise security teams managing clinical trial ecosystems should use Exostar Secure Access Manager for its purpose-built SSO across 122+ trial applications, eliminating the friction of federated identity management across sponsor and site networks. The platform's automated provisioning workflows combined with real-time audit trails and training compliance tracking directly address FDA and ICH regulatory requirements that generic IAM platforms treat as afterthoughts. Not the right fit for organizations needing broad identity governance across non-clinical workloads; this tool's strength is precisely its narrow specialization in trial access workflows.
Extended access management solution for identity security and access control
IAM platform for clinical trial access mgmt with SSO across 122+ apps.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Extended Access Management vs Exostar Secure Access Manager (SAM) for your access management needs.
1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password..
Exostar Secure Access Manager (SAM): IAM platform for clinical trial access mgmt with SSO across 122+ apps. built by Exostar. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO) across 122+ clinical trial applications, Delegated administration for sponsor and site teams, Automated rules-based access provisioning workflows..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Extended Access Management is developed by 1Password. Exostar Secure Access Manager (SAM) is developed by Exostar. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Extended Access Management and Exostar Secure Access Manager (SAM) serve similar Access Management use cases: both are Access Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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