Aserto: Fine-grained authorization service for apps and APIs with ~1ms latency. built by Aserto. Core capabilities include Fine-grained, resource-level access controls with ~1ms authorization latency, Support for RBAC, ABAC, and ReBAC authorization models, Real-time data synchronization to edge authorizers via a central control plane..

Exostar Secure Access Manager (SAM): IAM platform for clinical trial access mgmt with SSO across 122+ apps. built by Exostar. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO) across 122+ clinical trial applications, Delegated administration for sponsor and site teams, Automated rules-based access provisioning workflows..

Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.