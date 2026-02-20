Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aserto is a commercial access management tool by Aserto. Exostar Secure Access Manager (SAM) is a commercial access management tool by Exostar. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing fine-grained access across microservices and APIs should pick Aserto for its 1ms authorization latency, which makes it viable for real-time decision-making without degrading application performance. The tool's support for relationship-based access control (ReBAC) via a Zanzibar-inspired directory gives you the modeling flexibility that RBAC and ABAC alone cannot provide for complex permission hierarchies. Skip this if your organization is early-stage and still consolidating identity providers; Aserto assumes mature directory integrations and demands policy-as-code discipline that smaller teams may not yet need.
Exostar Secure Access Manager (SAM)
Enterprise security teams managing clinical trial ecosystems should use Exostar Secure Access Manager for its purpose-built SSO across 122+ trial applications, eliminating the friction of federated identity management across sponsor and site networks. The platform's automated provisioning workflows combined with real-time audit trails and training compliance tracking directly address FDA and ICH regulatory requirements that generic IAM platforms treat as afterthoughts. Not the right fit for organizations needing broad identity governance across non-clinical workloads; this tool's strength is precisely its narrow specialization in trial access workflows.
Fine-grained authorization service for apps and APIs with ~1ms latency.
IAM platform for clinical trial access mgmt with SSO across 122+ apps.
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Common questions about comparing Aserto vs Exostar Secure Access Manager (SAM) for your access management needs.
Aserto: Fine-grained authorization service for apps and APIs with ~1ms latency. built by Aserto. Core capabilities include Fine-grained, resource-level access controls with ~1ms authorization latency, Support for RBAC, ABAC, and ReBAC authorization models, Real-time data synchronization to edge authorizers via a central control plane..
Exostar Secure Access Manager (SAM): IAM platform for clinical trial access mgmt with SSO across 122+ apps. built by Exostar. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO) across 122+ clinical trial applications, Delegated administration for sponsor and site teams, Automated rules-based access provisioning workflows..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aserto differentiates with Fine-grained, resource-level access controls with ~1ms authorization latency, Support for RBAC, ABAC, and ReBAC authorization models, Real-time data synchronization to edge authorizers via a central control plane. Exostar Secure Access Manager (SAM) differentiates with Single Sign-On (SSO) across 122+ clinical trial applications, Delegated administration for sponsor and site teams, Automated rules-based access provisioning workflows.
Aserto is developed by Aserto. Exostar Secure Access Manager (SAM) is developed by Exostar. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aserto and Exostar Secure Access Manager (SAM) serve similar Access Management use cases: both are Access Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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