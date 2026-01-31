Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.

Evo Security IAM Platform

MSPs managing customer environments across multiple tenants need Evo Security IAM Platform because it's the only platform that gives technicians time-bound privilege elevation with full audit trails instead of handing out permanent admin rights. The multi-tenant dashboard and white-label support let you scale customer access control without rebuilding infrastructure for each account, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage in identity management means your compliance story is solid. Skip this if you're an enterprise with complex on-premises identity fabric or need deep PAM features beyond technician elevation; Evo's strength is solving the MSP access problem, not replacing a mature Okta or CyberArk deployment.