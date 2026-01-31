Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Extended Access Management is a commercial access management tool by 1Password. Evo Security IAM Platform is a commercial access management tool by Evo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Extended Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.
MSPs managing customer environments across multiple tenants need Evo Security IAM Platform because it's the only platform that gives technicians time-bound privilege elevation with full audit trails instead of handing out permanent admin rights. The multi-tenant dashboard and white-label support let you scale customer access control without rebuilding infrastructure for each account, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage in identity management means your compliance story is solid. Skip this if you're an enterprise with complex on-premises identity fabric or need deep PAM features beyond technician elevation; Evo's strength is solving the MSP access problem, not replacing a mature Okta or CyberArk deployment.
Extended access management solution for identity security and access control
Multi-tenant IAM platform for MSPs with MFA, SSO, PAM, and RADIUS.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 1Password Extended Access Management vs Evo Security IAM Platform for your access management needs.
1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password..
Evo Security IAM Platform: Multi-tenant IAM platform for MSPs with MFA, SSO, PAM, and RADIUS. built by Evo Security. Core capabilities include Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for endpoints, servers, and admin accounts, Single Sign-On (SSO) across web applications, Managed RADIUS authentication for VPN and firewall access..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Extended Access Management is developed by 1Password. Evo Security IAM Platform is developed by Evo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Extended Access Management and Evo Security IAM Platform serve similar Access Management use cases: both are Access Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox