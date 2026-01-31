Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. SaferPass Secure Me is a commercial password management tool by saferpass. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Enterprise Password Manager
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in credential sprawl will see immediate ROI from 1Password Enterprise; its granular vault controls and automated provisioning actually enforce least-privilege access instead of just suggesting it. The tool covers PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, and its activity logging with SIEM integration gives you the continuous monitoring piece that most password managers skip entirely. Skip this if you need passwordless authentication as your primary auth layer; 1Password is built around password management with 2FA bolted on, not the reverse.
Startups and SMBs with shared or contractor-accessed devices will find SaferPass Secure Me's remote logout and browsing history deletion essential where traditional password managers fall short. The tool addresses NIST PR.AA access control by letting you revoke active sessions across all accounts instantly, eliminating the common gap between password reset and actual session termination. Skip this if your workforce uses dedicated company devices; the real value emerges only when you need to reclaim control of shared machines without visiting them physically.
Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features
Remote logout & browsing history deletion for shared devices via password mgr
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Enterprise Password Manager vs SaferPass Secure Me for your password management needs.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules..
SaferPass Secure Me: Remote logout & browsing history deletion for shared devices via password mgr. built by saferpass. Core capabilities include Remote logout from all online accounts, Remote browsing history deletion, Remote cookie deletion..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager differentiates with Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules. SaferPass Secure Me differentiates with Remote logout from all online accounts, Remote browsing history deletion, Remote cookie deletion.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager is developed by 1Password. SaferPass Secure Me is developed by saferpass. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager and SaferPass Secure Me serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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