1Password Enterprise Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules..

SaferPass Secure Me: Remote logout & browsing history deletion for shared devices via password mgr. built by saferpass. Core capabilities include Remote logout from all online accounts, Remote browsing history deletion, Remote cookie deletion..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.