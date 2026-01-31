Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. Kaspersky Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by Kaspersky. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition
MSPs managing credentials across dozens of client accounts need a console that doesn't force them to toggle between instances, and 1Password Enterprise MSP Edition delivers that with direct multi-client access and technician-level permission controls built in. The zero-knowledge encryption and audit trail capabilities align directly with NIST PR.AA and PR.DS requirements, giving you compliance documentation that actually sticks during client audits. Skip this if you're a single-tenant enterprise or a small firm with fewer than five client relationships; the MSP-specific pricing and workflows will feel like overhead for your use case.
Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts
Consumer password manager with AES-256 encrypted vault and passkey support.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition vs Kaspersky Password Manager for your password management needs.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition: Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Centralized MSP console for managing multiple client accounts, Granular technician permissions and access controls, Enhanced multi-factor authentication for technician identity verification..
Kaspersky Password Manager: Consumer password manager with AES-256 encrypted vault and passkey support. built by Kaspersky. Core capabilities include AES-256-bit encrypted private vault for passwords, documents, photos, and bank card details, Zero-knowledge architecture ensuring only the user can access their data, Random password generator for creating strong, unique passwords..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition differentiates with Centralized MSP console for managing multiple client accounts, Granular technician permissions and access controls, Enhanced multi-factor authentication for technician identity verification. Kaspersky Password Manager differentiates with AES-256-bit encrypted private vault for passwords, documents, photos, and bank card details, Zero-knowledge architecture ensuring only the user can access their data, Random password generator for creating strong, unique passwords.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition is developed by 1Password. Kaspersky Password Manager is developed by Kaspersky. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition and Kaspersky Password Manager serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management, MFA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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