1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition: Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Centralized MSP console for managing multiple client accounts, Granular technician permissions and access controls, Enhanced multi-factor authentication for technician identity verification..

Kaspersky Password Manager: Consumer password manager with AES-256 encrypted vault and passkey support. built by Kaspersky. Core capabilities include AES-256-bit encrypted private vault for passwords, documents, photos, and bank card details, Zero-knowledge architecture ensuring only the user can access their data, Random password generator for creating strong, unique passwords..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.