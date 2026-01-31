1Password Teams Starter Pack: Password manager for small businesses with team sharing and access controls. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Password and sensitive data storage with encrypted vaults, Role-based access controls and permissions, Shared vault management with custom groups..

Kaspersky Password Manager: Consumer password manager with AES-256 encrypted vault and passkey support. built by Kaspersky. Core capabilities include AES-256-bit encrypted private vault for passwords, documents, photos, and bank card details, Zero-knowledge architecture ensuring only the user can access their data, Random password generator for creating strong, unique passwords..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.