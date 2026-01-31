1Password Device Trust: Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Real-time device health and posture verification, Cross-platform support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Library of 100+ security policy checks..

TruGrid SecureRDP & BitLocker Mgmt: Secure RDP access via ZTNA and centralized BitLocker mgmt for Windows. built by TruGrid. Core capabilities include Secure RDP access without VPN or firewall exposure, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) architecture, Integrated MFA with push authentication..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.