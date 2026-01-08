Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Kosmos Identity Verification is a commercial identity verification tool by 1Kosmos. Socure RiskOS® is a commercial identity verification tool by Socure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity verification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need passwordless authentication tied to verified identity will find 1Kosmos Identity Verification worth evaluating, particularly if you're replacing legacy password systems while meeting regulatory compliance demands simultaneously. FedRAMP High authorization and NIST 800-63-3 certification mean you're getting government-grade identity assurance without custom compliance work. Skip this if your primary need is detecting compromised credentials in the wild or managing adaptive risk scoring across login attempts; 1Kosmos excels at identity proofing and authentication, not threat detection or anomaly flagging.
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling high-volume user onboarding will get the most from Socure RiskOS because its no-code workflow builder lets you encode fraud rules without waiting on engineering, and the 180+ pre-integrated data sources mean you're not stitching together disparate feeds. The explainable AI piece actually matters here,your compliance team gets natural-language decision explanations instead of a black box, which cuts friction on regulatory audits. Skip this if you need deep behavioral analytics across existing customers; RiskOS prioritizes identity verification and upfront decisioning over post-login anomaly detection.
Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet
Unified fraud, compliance, and risk decisioning platform with identity-based AI
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity Verification vs Socure RiskOS® for your identity verification needs.
1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..
Socure RiskOS®: Unified fraud, compliance, and risk decisioning platform with identity-based AI. built by Socure. Core capabilities include No-code workflow builder for risk strategy design, Access to 180+ pre-integrated data sources, Case management with entity network graphs and risk scores..
Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Kosmos Identity Verification differentiates with Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection. Socure RiskOS® differentiates with No-code workflow builder for risk strategy design, Access to 180+ pre-integrated data sources, Case management with entity network graphs and risk scores.
1Kosmos Identity Verification is developed by 1Kosmos. Socure RiskOS® is developed by Socure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Kosmos Identity Verification and Socure RiskOS® serve similar Identity Verification use cases: both are Identity Verification tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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