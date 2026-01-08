1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..

Socure RiskOS®: Unified fraud, compliance, and risk decisioning platform with identity-based AI. built by Socure. Core capabilities include No-code workflow builder for risk strategy design, Access to 180+ pre-integrated data sources, Case management with entity network graphs and risk scores..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.