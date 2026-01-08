Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Kosmos Identity Verification is a commercial identity verification tool by 1Kosmos. OnID Biometric Facial Recognition is a commercial identity verification tool by OnID. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity verification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need passwordless authentication tied to verified identity will find 1Kosmos Identity Verification worth evaluating, particularly if you're replacing legacy password systems while meeting regulatory compliance demands simultaneously. FedRAMP High authorization and NIST 800-63-3 certification mean you're getting government-grade identity assurance without custom compliance work. Skip this if your primary need is detecting compromised credentials in the wild or managing adaptive risk scoring across login attempts; 1Kosmos excels at identity proofing and authentication, not threat detection or anomaly flagging.
OnID Biometric Facial Recognition
Startups and mid-market firms deploying hybrid identity verification workflows will get real value from OnID Biometric Facial Recognition because liveness detection actually stops presentation attacks that purely template-matching systems let through. The tool encrypts biometric templates without storing raw images, meeting GDPR and CCPA requirements out of the box, and runs on-premises or cloud so you're not locked into one deployment model. Skip this if you need a single vendor to handle both biometric identity verification and downstream access control orchestration; OnID focuses on the verification layer and leaves policy enforcement to your IAM platform.
Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet
AI-based facial recognition for identity verification and access control.
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity Verification vs OnID Biometric Facial Recognition for your identity verification needs.
1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..
OnID Biometric Facial Recognition: AI-based facial recognition for identity verification and access control. built by OnID. Core capabilities include Face verification (1:1 live face-to-template comparison), Face identification (1:many database search), Liveness detection to prevent spoofing and presentation attacks..
Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Kosmos Identity Verification differentiates with Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection. OnID Biometric Facial Recognition differentiates with Face verification (1:1 live face-to-template comparison), Face identification (1:many database search), Liveness detection to prevent spoofing and presentation attacks.
1Kosmos Identity Verification is developed by 1Kosmos. OnID Biometric Facial Recognition is developed by OnID. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Kosmos Identity Verification and OnID Biometric Facial Recognition serve similar Identity Verification use cases: both are Identity Verification tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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