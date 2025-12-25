Alibaba Cloud ID Verification: AI-powered eKYC solution for real-time identity verification using OCR and facial. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include eKYC end-to-end identity verification with customizable module combinations, OCR-based ID recognition supporting documents from 100+ countries and regions, Liveness detection countering face presentation attacks and device hijacking injection attacks..

OnID Biometric Facial Recognition: AI-based facial recognition for identity verification and access control. built by OnID. Core capabilities include Face verification (1:1 live face-to-template comparison), Face identification (1:many database search), Liveness detection to prevent spoofing and presentation attacks..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.