Mid-market and enterprise teams that need passwordless authentication tied to verified identity will find 1Kosmos Identity Verification worth evaluating, particularly if you're replacing legacy password systems while meeting regulatory compliance demands simultaneously. FedRAMP High authorization and NIST 800-63-3 certification mean you're getting government-grade identity assurance without custom compliance work. Skip this if your primary need is detecting compromised credentials in the wild or managing adaptive risk scoring across login attempts; 1Kosmos excels at identity proofing and authentication, not threat detection or anomaly flagging.

Exostar ProviderPass

Healthcare providers and pharmacy networks handling electronic prescriptions for controlled substances need Exostar ProviderPass because it eliminates the compliance friction that derails EPCS rollouts: IAL2-certified identity proofing paired with DEA-compliant digital signing in a single workflow. The tool's Kantara Initiative certification and native EHR integration mean your prescribers authenticate once and sign legally, which cuts onboarding time from weeks to days. Skip this if you're a large enterprise with existing PKI infrastructure and in-house identity proofing; you'll find the webcam-based identity sessions and vendor-managed credentialing feel like overhead rather than help.