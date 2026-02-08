Adaptive Identity Proofing: Adaptive identity proofing solution for account security and fraud prevention. built by Verosint. Core capabilities include Risk-based adaptive identity proofing workflows, SignalPrint tracking and verification, Verified Print on file storage and comparison..

Exostar ProviderPass: IAL2-certified EPCS compliance tool for DEA-compliant digital Rx signing. built by Exostar. Core capabilities include IAL2-certified identity proofing via Kantara Initiative, Two-factor authentication (2FA) for prescribing workflow access control, PKI-based digital signing for DEA-compliant tamper-proof prescriptions..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.