Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Identity Proofing is a commercial identity verification tool by Verosint. Exostar ProviderPass is a commercial identity verification tool by Exostar. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity verification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing high-friction signup flows will get the most from Adaptive Identity Proofing, since its risk-based workflows let you demand proof only when signals warrant it rather than gate every user. The SignalPrint tracking system and government document verification cover PR.AA identity management rigorously, reducing both fraud and abandonment. Skip this if you need passwordless authentication or session management bundled in; Verosint is focused narrowly on the proofing moment itself.
Healthcare providers and pharmacy networks handling electronic prescriptions for controlled substances need Exostar ProviderPass because it eliminates the compliance friction that derails EPCS rollouts: IAL2-certified identity proofing paired with DEA-compliant digital signing in a single workflow. The tool's Kantara Initiative certification and native EHR integration mean your prescribers authenticate once and sign legally, which cuts onboarding time from weeks to days. Skip this if you're a large enterprise with existing PKI infrastructure and in-house identity proofing; you'll find the webcam-based identity sessions and vendor-managed credentialing feel like overhead rather than help.
Adaptive identity proofing solution for account security and fraud prevention
IAL2-certified EPCS compliance tool for DEA-compliant digital Rx signing.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Identity Proofing vs Exostar ProviderPass for your identity verification needs.
Adaptive Identity Proofing: Adaptive identity proofing solution for account security and fraud prevention. built by Verosint. Core capabilities include Risk-based adaptive identity proofing workflows, SignalPrint tracking and verification, Verified Print on file storage and comparison..
Exostar ProviderPass: IAL2-certified EPCS compliance tool for DEA-compliant digital Rx signing. built by Exostar. Core capabilities include IAL2-certified identity proofing via Kantara Initiative, Two-factor authentication (2FA) for prescribing workflow access control, PKI-based digital signing for DEA-compliant tamper-proof prescriptions..
Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Identity Proofing differentiates with Risk-based adaptive identity proofing workflows, SignalPrint tracking and verification, Verified Print on file storage and comparison. Exostar ProviderPass differentiates with IAL2-certified identity proofing via Kantara Initiative, Two-factor authentication (2FA) for prescribing workflow access control, PKI-based digital signing for DEA-compliant tamper-proof prescriptions.
Adaptive Identity Proofing is developed by Verosint. Exostar ProviderPass is developed by Exostar. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Identity Proofing and Exostar ProviderPass serve similar Identity Verification use cases: both are Identity Verification tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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