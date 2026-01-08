Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Kosmos Identity Verification is a commercial identity verification tool by 1Kosmos. Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Beyond Identity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity verification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need passwordless authentication tied to verified identity will find 1Kosmos Identity Verification worth evaluating, particularly if you're replacing legacy password systems while meeting regulatory compliance demands simultaneously. FedRAMP High authorization and NIST 800-63-3 certification mean you're getting government-grade identity assurance without custom compliance work. Skip this if your primary need is detecting compromised credentials in the wild or managing adaptive risk scoring across login attempts; 1Kosmos excels at identity proofing and authentication, not threat detection or anomaly flagging.
Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA
Startups and mid-market companies tired of phishing attacks against SMS and TOTP codes should build their access layer around Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA, which eliminates those fallback factors entirely through cryptographic key-based authentication tied to device trust. The platform covers NIST PR.AA (identity and access control) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) without requiring you to bolt on separate device posture tools; Intune and CrowdStrike integration handles that natively. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on legacy applications that can't handle modern authentication protocols or if you need deep SSO analytics beyond basic provisioning.
Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet
Phishing-resistant MFA platform with passwordless auth and device trust
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity Verification vs Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA for your identity verification needs.
1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..
Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA: Phishing-resistant MFA platform with passwordless auth and device trust. built by Beyond Identity. Core capabilities include Passwordless phishing-resistant MFA, Continuous authentication with real-time posture monitoring, Universal device support across all operating systems..
Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Kosmos Identity Verification differentiates with Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection. Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA differentiates with Passwordless phishing-resistant MFA, Continuous authentication with real-time posture monitoring, Universal device support across all operating systems.
1Kosmos Identity Verification is developed by 1Kosmos. Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA is developed by Beyond Identity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Kosmos Identity Verification integrates with Slack, Splunk Phantom, Sterling, Thycotic, Trellix and 14 more. Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA integrates with Microsoft Intune, CrowdStrike, Cybereason, Netskope. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
1Kosmos Identity Verification and Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA serve similar Identity Verification use cases: both cover MFA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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