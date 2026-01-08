1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..

Beyond Encryption Mailock® Secure Email: Encrypted email platform with recipient verification, tracking, and revocation. built by Beyond Encryption. Core capabilities include AES-256 encryption for email messages and attachments, Multi-factor recipient authentication and identity verification, Message delivery and open tracking for compliance..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.