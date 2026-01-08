Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Kosmos Identity Verification is a commercial identity verification tool by 1Kosmos. Beyond Encryption Mailock® Secure Email is a commercial email encryption tool by Beyond Encryption. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity verification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need passwordless authentication tied to verified identity will find 1Kosmos Identity Verification worth evaluating, particularly if you're replacing legacy password systems while meeting regulatory compliance demands simultaneously. FedRAMP High authorization and NIST 800-63-3 certification mean you're getting government-grade identity assurance without custom compliance work. Skip this if your primary need is detecting compromised credentials in the wild or managing adaptive risk scoring across login attempts; 1Kosmos excels at identity proofing and authentication, not threat detection or anomaly flagging.
Beyond Encryption Mailock® Secure Email
Teams handling regulated data who need proof that sensitive emails were opened, not just sent, should consider Beyond Encryption Mailock® Secure Email; message tracking and revocation give you the audit trail that generic TLS encryption cannot. AES-256 encryption with multi-factor recipient verification covers the NIST PR.DS and PR.AA controls auditors actually ask for. Skip this if your priority is preventing internal data exfiltration rather than securing external communication; Mailock assumes the recipient's inbox is the trust boundary, not an extension of your network.
Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet
Encrypted email platform with recipient verification, tracking, and revocation.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity Verification vs Beyond Encryption Mailock® Secure Email for your identity verification needs.
1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..
Beyond Encryption Mailock® Secure Email: Encrypted email platform with recipient verification, tracking, and revocation. built by Beyond Encryption. Core capabilities include AES-256 encryption for email messages and attachments, Multi-factor recipient authentication and identity verification, Message delivery and open tracking for compliance..
Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Kosmos Identity Verification differentiates with Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection. Beyond Encryption Mailock® Secure Email differentiates with AES-256 encryption for email messages and attachments, Multi-factor recipient authentication and identity verification, Message delivery and open tracking for compliance.
1Kosmos Identity Verification is developed by 1Kosmos. Beyond Encryption Mailock® Secure Email is developed by Beyond Encryption. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Kosmos Identity Verification and Beyond Encryption Mailock® Secure Email serve similar Identity Verification use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox