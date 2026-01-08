1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..

AU10TIX KYC Compliance Solution: AI-driven KYC/KYB/AML platform for identity verification & compliance. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include AI-driven identity document verification supporting 5,000+ document types from 200+ jurisdictions, Biometric matching and facial recognition for identity validation, Real-time customer onboarding with automated document checks..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.