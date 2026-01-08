Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Kosmos. Imprivata Enterprise Access Management is a commercial access management tool by Imprivata. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything. Mid-market and enterprise organizations managing mixed legacy and modern application estates will get the most from Imprivata Enterprise Access Management because it actually handles passwordless authentication across both without forcing rip-and-replace decisions. The platform's badge-tap and shared-device access control fill a gap that pure cloud-native IAM tools ignore, addressing NIST PR.AA requirements for physical-logical convergence that most competitors treat as an afterthought. Skip this if your environment is cloud-first SaaS only; you'll pay for on-premises and hybrid capabilities you don't need.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics
Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.
Imprivata Enterprise Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise organizations managing mixed legacy and modern application estates will get the most from Imprivata Enterprise Access Management because it actually handles passwordless authentication across both without forcing rip-and-replace decisions. The platform's badge-tap and shared-device access control fill a gap that pure cloud-native IAM tools ignore, addressing NIST PR.AA requirements for physical-logical convergence that most competitors treat as an afterthought. Skip this if your environment is cloud-first SaaS only; you'll pay for on-premises and hybrid capabilities you don't need.
Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access
Enterprise access management with SSO, MFA, and passwordless authentication
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics vs Imprivata Enterprise Access Management for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..
Imprivata Enterprise Access Management: Enterprise access management with SSO, MFA, and passwordless authentication. built by Imprivata. Core capabilities include Single sign-on for modern and legacy applications, Multifactor authentication, Passwordless authentication..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics differentiates with FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice). Imprivata Enterprise Access Management differentiates with Single sign-on for modern and legacy applications, Multifactor authentication, Passwordless authentication.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is developed by 1Kosmos. Imprivata Enterprise Access Management is developed by Imprivata. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics and Imprivata Enterprise Access Management serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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