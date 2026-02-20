Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccessMatrix UAS is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by i-Sprint Innovations. Imprivata Enterprise Access Management is a commercial access management tool by Imprivata. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams standardizing on vendor-agnostic authentication will find AccessMatrix UAS valuable for avoiding lock-in while supporting biometrics, FIDO2, and hardware security modules in parallel. The platform handles 100 million plus user scale and integrates with token vendors from OneSpan to Thales without custom engineering, which matters when you're already managing heterogeneous hardware across regions. Skip this if your organization needs out-of-the-box connectors to your existing identity provider; AccessMatrix is an authentication server, not a replacement for your IAM platform.
Imprivata Enterprise Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise organizations managing mixed legacy and modern application estates will get the most from Imprivata Enterprise Access Management because it actually handles passwordless authentication across both without forcing rip-and-replace decisions. The platform's badge-tap and shared-device access control fill a gap that pure cloud-native IAM tools ignore, addressing NIST PR.AA requirements for physical-logical convergence that most competitors treat as an afterthought. Skip this if your environment is cloud-first SaaS only; you'll pay for on-premises and hybrid capabilities you don't need.
Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs.
Enterprise access management with SSO, MFA, and passwordless authentication
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AccessMatrix UAS vs Imprivata Enterprise Access Management for your mfa & passwordless needs.
AccessMatrix UAS: Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs. built by i-Sprint Innovations. Core capabilities include Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management)..
Imprivata Enterprise Access Management: Enterprise access management with SSO, MFA, and passwordless authentication. built by Imprivata. Core capabilities include Single sign-on for modern and legacy applications, Multifactor authentication, Passwordless authentication..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccessMatrix UAS differentiates with Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management). Imprivata Enterprise Access Management differentiates with Single sign-on for modern and legacy applications, Multifactor authentication, Passwordless authentication.
AccessMatrix UAS is developed by i-Sprint Innovations. Imprivata Enterprise Access Management is developed by Imprivata. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccessMatrix UAS and Imprivata Enterprise Access Management serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both cover Authentication, MFA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox