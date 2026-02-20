Mid-market and enterprise teams standardizing on vendor-agnostic authentication will find AccessMatrix UAS valuable for avoiding lock-in while supporting biometrics, FIDO2, and hardware security modules in parallel. The platform handles 100 million plus user scale and integrates with token vendors from OneSpan to Thales without custom engineering, which matters when you're already managing heterogeneous hardware across regions. Skip this if your organization needs out-of-the-box connectors to your existing identity provider; AccessMatrix is an authentication server, not a replacement for your IAM platform.

Imprivata Enterprise Access Management

Mid-market and enterprise organizations managing mixed legacy and modern application estates will get the most from Imprivata Enterprise Access Management because it actually handles passwordless authentication across both without forcing rip-and-replace decisions. The platform's badge-tap and shared-device access control fill a gap that pure cloud-native IAM tools ignore, addressing NIST PR.AA requirements for physical-logical convergence that most competitors treat as an afterthought. Skip this if your environment is cloud-first SaaS only; you'll pay for on-premises and hybrid capabilities you don't need.