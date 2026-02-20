AI EdgeLabs NDR: AI-native NDR for cloud, edge, and hybrid network threat detection. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Inline packet analysis at 50+ Gbps with sub-millisecond latency, DPDK-based agent with user-space traffic analysis and kernel-offloaded processing, Kernel-based agent supporting up to 48 concurrent network interfaces..

BlackDice Halo: AI-powered network cybersecurity platform for telcos to protect subscribers. built by BlackDice. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Operator console (BlackDice Retina) for full network threat visibility across routers, devices, and subscriber environments, Consumer mobile app (BlackDice Angel) for end-user threat management across connected devices, AI and machine learning engine (BlackDice IQ) for threat analysis and actionable insights..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.