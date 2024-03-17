0xf.at Hackits is a free cyber range training tool. BetterMotherFucking CTF is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building internal training programs on a shoestring budget should use 0xf.at Hackits to teach password cracking fundamentals without burning time on infrastructure. The tool runs entirely in-browser with zero authentication friction, so you can send a single link to 50 engineers and have them solving cryptographic riddles within seconds. Skip this if your organization needs structured learning paths, progress tracking, or compliance-reportable training hours; Hackits is a puzzle site, not an LMS.
Small security teams and junior-heavy programs need a CTF platform that doesn't require DevOps overhead to stand up; BetterMotherFucking CTF delivers that by stripping out complexity entirely and letting you host competitions in minutes. The equal-point scoring model removes artificial difficulty tuning, so you're testing actual skill gaps instead of guessing at challenge calibration. Skip this if your organization needs role-based access controls, team management at scale, or scoring flexibility; the simplicity that makes it fast to deploy is the same simplicity that disappears when you have 50 concurrent players or need weighted categories.
Solve password-riddles on a website without logins or ads.
A lightweight CTF platform inspired by motherfuckingwebsite.com that provides simple hosting capabilities for cybersecurity competitions with equal-point scoring and minimal setup requirements.
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Common questions about comparing 0xf.at Hackits vs BetterMotherFucking CTF for your cyber range training needs.
0xf.at Hackits: Solve password-riddles on a website without logins or ads..
BetterMotherFucking CTF: A lightweight CTF platform inspired by motherfuckingwebsite.com that provides simple hosting capabilities for cybersecurity competitions with equal-point scoring and minimal setup requirements..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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