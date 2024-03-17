0xf.at Hackits is a free cyber range training tool. Attack-Defense Online Lab is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building internal training programs on a shoestring budget should use 0xf.at Hackits to teach password cracking fundamentals without burning time on infrastructure. The tool runs entirely in-browser with zero authentication friction, so you can send a single link to 50 engineers and have them solving cryptographic riddles within seconds. Skip this if your organization needs structured learning paths, progress tracking, or compliance-reportable training hours; Hackits is a puzzle site, not an LMS.
Security teams building incident response muscle memory or preparing for certifications like CEH and OSCP should start with Attack-Defense Online Lab; 1800+ labs mean engineers can practice the exact attack chains they'll face in production without the liability risk. The free model eliminates procurement friction for scrappy teams or proof-of-concepts, making this the fastest way to validate whether hands-on labs improve your detection rates. Skip this if your priority is measuring skill gaps across 500+ people; the platform lacks enterprise reporting and team management features that larger programs need.
Solve password-riddles on a website without logins or ads.
Hands-on cybersecurity training and testing platform with 1800+ labs
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Common questions about comparing 0xf.at Hackits vs Attack-Defense Online Lab for your cyber range training needs.
0xf.at Hackits: Solve password-riddles on a website without logins or ads..
Attack-Defense Online Lab: Hands-on cybersecurity training and testing platform with 1800+ labs..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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