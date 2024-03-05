0day.today Exploit Database is a free penetration testing tool. BeEF is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Red team operators and vulnerability researchers who need fast access to working exploits for testing and validation will find 0day.today valuable for its raw catalog size and zero barriers to entry. The database indexes thousands of proof-of-concept exploits across multiple vulnerability databases, making it useful for quickly identifying whether a known CVE has public code available. Skip this if your team needs curated, verified exploits with confidence scoring or if you're building compliance evidence; 0day.today is a research tool, not a controlled staging ground for validated penetration tests.
Penetration testers running web application security assessments need BeEF when client-side browser exploitation is the focus of engagement scope; it's the only free tool that chains browser vulnerabilities into working exploits without requiring custom payload development. The framework ships with 300+ modules covering XSS, CSRF, and plugin exploitation, letting you move from reconnaissance to active compromise in hours instead of days. Skip BeEF if your mandate is server-side or network-layer testing; it's a specialist tool that does one thing exceptionally and won't replace your broader pentest toolkit.
A comprehensive database of exploits and vulnerabilities for researchers and professionals
BeEF is a specialized penetration testing tool for exploiting web browser vulnerabilities to assess security.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 0day.today Exploit Database vs BeEF for your penetration testing needs.
0day.today Exploit Database: A comprehensive database of exploits and vulnerabilities for researchers and professionals..
BeEF: BeEF is a specialized penetration testing tool for exploiting web browser vulnerabilities to assess security..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox