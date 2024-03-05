0day.today Exploit Database is a free penetration testing tool. Autorize is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Red team operators and vulnerability researchers who need fast access to working exploits for testing and validation will find 0day.today valuable for its raw catalog size and zero barriers to entry. The database indexes thousands of proof-of-concept exploits across multiple vulnerability databases, making it useful for quickly identifying whether a known CVE has public code available. Skip this if your team needs curated, verified exploits with confidence scoring or if you're building compliance evidence; 0day.today is a research tool, not a controlled staging ground for validated penetration tests.
Penetration testers running Burp Suite will get immediate value from Autorize for catching authorization bypass vulnerabilities that manual testing misses. The extension automates the tedious work of comparing access control across roles and endpoints, reducing false negatives in a phase where human attention drifts. With 1,101 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's proven reliable in real assessments. Skip this if your team relies on dynamic application security testing platforms with built-in authorization scanning; Autorize is a Burp-specific tactical tool, not a replacement for DAST with native access control modules.
A comprehensive database of exploits and vulnerabilities for researchers and professionals
Automatic authorization enforcement detection extension for Burp Suite
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Common questions about comparing 0day.today Exploit Database vs Autorize for your penetration testing needs.
0day.today Exploit Database: A comprehensive database of exploits and vulnerabilities for researchers and professionals..
Autorize: Automatic authorization enforcement detection extension for Burp Suite..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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