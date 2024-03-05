0day.today Exploit Database is a free penetration testing tool. Arjun is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Red team operators and vulnerability researchers who need fast access to working exploits for testing and validation will find 0day.today valuable for its raw catalog size and zero barriers to entry. The database indexes thousands of proof-of-concept exploits across multiple vulnerability databases, making it useful for quickly identifying whether a known CVE has public code available. Skip this if your team needs curated, verified exploits with confidence scoring or if you're building compliance evidence; 0day.today is a research tool, not a controlled staging ground for validated penetration tests.
Pentesters and bug bounty hunters who need to enumerate hidden HTTP parameters fast will find Arjun indispensable; it discovers parameters that manual fuzzing misses by testing thousands of candidates against common wordlists. The 5,800+ GitHub stars and active community indicate sustained real-world adoption among practitioners who value speed over UI polish. Skip this if you need a full-featured burp suite alternative or graphical workflow; Arjun is a focused CLI tool that does one thing exceptionally well.
A comprehensive database of exploits and vulnerabilities for researchers and professionals
HTTP parameter discovery suite
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Common questions about comparing 0day.today Exploit Database vs Arjun for your penetration testing needs.
0day.today Exploit Database: A comprehensive database of exploits and vulnerabilities for researchers and professionals..
Arjun: HTTP parameter discovery suite..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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