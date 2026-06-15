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Red-Team & Adversary Emulation tools for Binary Analysis: the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation options most relevant when Binary Analysis is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
We cover 6 cybersecurity tools
Collection of Windows oneliners for executing arbitrary code and downloading remote payloads.
UPX is a high-performance executable packer for various executable formats.
SigThief extracts digital signatures from signed PE files and appends them to other files to create invalid signatures for testing Anti-Virus detection mechanisms.
Java decompiler GUI tool for Procyon under Apache License.
PLCinject is a tool for injecting and patching blocks on PLCs with a call instruction.
Charlotte is an undetected C++ shellcode launcher for executing shellcode with stealth.