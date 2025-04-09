ZTrust Logo

Commercial
Updated 19 August 2025
IAM
Iam
Identity And Access Management
Authentication
Multi Factor Authentication
Single Sign On
Password Management
Compliance
Cloud Security
ZTrust is an identity and access management platform that provides single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and password management capabilities for organizations. The platform supports SAML and OpenID Connect standards for authentication and integrates with both cloud and on-premises applications. It offers centralized user provisioning, automated account management, and administrative controls through a unified dashboard. Key features include: - Single sign-on across multiple applications and platforms - Multi-factor authentication with biometric support - Password policy management and self-service password reset - User activity monitoring and suspicious activity detection - JWT-based authentication with JWE encryption - Social media login integration - Multitenancy support for shared access management - One-to-many user mapping capabilities - Inactive user tracking and account deactivation The solution provides deployment options including on-premises, private cloud, public cloud (Microsoft Azure), and Software as a Service (SaaS) models. It includes compliance features for GDPR and other security standards. ZTrust offers administrative tools for user account management, permissions provisioning, application monitoring, and real-time activity tracking. The platform aims to reduce operational costs associated with user onboarding, password resets, and device management while maintaining security controls.

