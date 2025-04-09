ZTrust 0 Commercial Updated 19 August 2025

ZTrust is an identity and access management platform that provides single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and password management capabilities for organizations. The platform supports SAML and OpenID Connect standards for authentication and integrates with both cloud and on-premises applications. It offers centralized user provisioning, automated account management, and administrative controls through a unified dashboard. Key features include: - Single sign-on across multiple applications and platforms - Multi-factor authentication with biometric support - Password policy management and self-service password reset - User activity monitoring and suspicious activity detection - JWT-based authentication with JWE encryption - Social media login integration - Multitenancy support for shared access management - One-to-many user mapping capabilities - Inactive user tracking and account deactivation The solution provides deployment options including on-premises, private cloud, public cloud (Microsoft Azure), and Software as a Service (SaaS) models. It includes compliance features for GDPR and other security standards. ZTrust offers administrative tools for user account management, permissions provisioning, application monitoring, and real-time activity tracking. The platform aims to reduce operational costs associated with user onboarding, password resets, and device management while maintaining security controls.