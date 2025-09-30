Xygeni Security Logo

Xygeni Security

0
Commercial
10 October 2025
Application Security
Application Security
Software Supply Chain
Vulnerability Management
Dependency Scanning
Devsecops
Security Scanning
Appsec
Supply Chain Security
Code Security
Vulnerability Detection
Visit Website

Xygeni Security is a cybersecurity platform that focuses on software supply chain security and application security management. The platform provides capabilities for detecting and managing security risks throughout the software development lifecycle. It offers features for identifying vulnerabilities in code repositories, dependencies, and third-party components. Xygeni Security includes functionality for monitoring open source components and analyzing potential security threats in software supply chains. The platform supports integration with development workflows and provides reporting capabilities for security findings. The tool is designed to help organizations maintain visibility into their software supply chain security posture and implement security controls during the development process.

FEATURES

EXPLORE BY TAGS

Application Security

Software Supply Chain

Vulnerability Management

Dependency Scanning

Devsecops

Security Scanning

Appsec

Supply Chain Security

Code Security

Vulnerability Detection

SIMILAR TOOLS

apkid Logo
apkid

APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.

Free
Application Security
Grafeas Logo
Grafeas

Grafeas is an API specification for managing and auditing metadata about software resources across the software supply chain.

Free
Application Security
CSP Auditor Logo
CSP Auditor

A plugin for viewing, detecting weak configurations, and generating Content Security Policy headers.

Free
Application Security
DueDLLigence Logo
DueDLLigence

An open-source tool that automates the detection and analysis of DLL hijacking vulnerabilities in Windows applications, providing detailed reports and remediation guidance.

Free
Application Security
express-brute Logo
express-brute

A brute-force protection middleware for express routes that rate-limits incoming requests.

Free
Application Security
RiskInDroid Logo
RiskInDroid

RiskInDroid is a machine learning-based tool that performs quantitative risk analysis of Android applications by reverse engineering bytecode and analyzing permission usage to generate numeric risk scores.

Free
Application Security
Stack Honeypot Logo
Stack Honeypot

A PHP port of Rack::Honeypot, a spam trap that detects and blocks spambots

Free
Application Security
Bearer CLI Logo
Bearer CLI

Bearer CLI is a static application security testing tool that scans source code across multiple programming languages to identify and prioritize OWASP Top 10 and CWE Top 25 security vulnerabilities through data flow analysis.

Free
Application Security
SearchCode Logo
SearchCode

SearchCode is an extensive code search engine that indexes 75 billion lines of code from millions of projects to help developers find coding examples and libraries.

Free
Application Security

PINNED

RoboShadow Logo

RoboShadow

A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.

Vulnerability Management
Proton Pass Logo

Proton Pass

Proton Pass is a cross-platform password manager that provides encrypted storage, password generation, and security monitoring features with integrated 2FA and dark web monitoring capabilities.

Data Protection
NordVPN Logo

NordVPN

NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.

Network Security
Mandos Logo

Mandos

Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.

Consulting
CybersecTools logoCybersecTools

Explore the largest curated directory of cybersecurity tools and resources to enhance your security practices. Find the right solution for your domain.

Operated by:

Mandos Cyber • KVK: 97994448

Netherlands • contact@mandos.io

VAT: NL005301434B12

Copyright © 2025 - All rights reserved

LINKS
BlogContact
LEGAL
Terms of servicesPrivacy policy