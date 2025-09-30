Xygeni Security 0 Commercial • 10 October 2025

Xygeni Security is a cybersecurity platform that focuses on software supply chain security and application security management. The platform provides capabilities for detecting and managing security risks throughout the software development lifecycle. It offers features for identifying vulnerabilities in code repositories, dependencies, and third-party components. Xygeni Security includes functionality for monitoring open source components and analyzing potential security threats in software supply chains. The platform supports integration with development workflows and provides reporting capabilities for security findings. The tool is designed to help organizations maintain visibility into their software supply chain security posture and implement security controls during the development process.