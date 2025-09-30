Xygeni Security is a cybersecurity platform that focuses on software supply chain security and application security management. The platform provides capabilities for detecting and managing security risks throughout the software development lifecycle. It offers features for identifying vulnerabilities in code repositories, dependencies, and third-party components. Xygeni Security includes functionality for monitoring open source components and analyzing potential security threats in software supply chains. The platform supports integration with development workflows and provides reporting capabilities for security findings. The tool is designed to help organizations maintain visibility into their software supply chain security posture and implement security controls during the development process.
FEATURES
EXPLORE BY TAGS
SIMILAR TOOLS
APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.
Grafeas is an API specification for managing and auditing metadata about software resources across the software supply chain.
A plugin for viewing, detecting weak configurations, and generating Content Security Policy headers.
An open-source tool that automates the detection and analysis of DLL hijacking vulnerabilities in Windows applications, providing detailed reports and remediation guidance.
A brute-force protection middleware for express routes that rate-limits incoming requests.
RiskInDroid is a machine learning-based tool that performs quantitative risk analysis of Android applications by reverse engineering bytecode and analyzing permission usage to generate numeric risk scores.
A PHP port of Rack::Honeypot, a spam trap that detects and blocks spambots
Bearer CLI is a static application security testing tool that scans source code across multiple programming languages to identify and prioritize OWASP Top 10 and CWE Top 25 security vulnerabilities through data flow analysis.
SearchCode is an extensive code search engine that indexes 75 billion lines of code from millions of projects to help developers find coding examples and libraries.
PINNED
A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
Proton Pass is a cross-platform password manager that provides encrypted storage, password generation, and security monitoring features with integrated 2FA and dark web monitoring capabilities.
NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.
Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.