Updated 24 August 2025
U.S.T.A. is a cyber threat intelligence platform developed by PRODAFT that provides intelligence-led insights from adversarial sources. The platform utilizes curated data collection tools and detection mechanisms to monitor all layers of the digital landscape. U.S.T.A. is designed to help organizations detect and mitigate next-generation cyber threats proactively. The platform focuses on delivering actionable and timely intelligence directly from threat sources, enabling organizations to make intelligence-led decisions against future threats. U.S.T.A. filters through raw data to provide relevant information while thoroughly investigating security challenges. U.S.T.A. works alongside PRODAFT's other solutions including BLINDSPOT (a risk intelligence platform for holistic cyber risk assessment) and CATALYST (a threat reports and analysis platform). Together, these tools form an ecosystem for comprehensive threat intelligence and security monitoring. Key features of U.S.T.A. include: - Proactive threat detection capabilities - Verified intelligence with reduced noise - Real-time alerts and updates - Customized intelligence reporting - Actionable insights for threat mitigation PRODAFT's approach includes not only detecting threats but also working with law enforcement authorities to mitigate and terminate threats. The company employs a dedicated team of cyber analysts who work continuously to monitor and respond to emerging threats.

