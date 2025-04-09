Kela Cybercrime Intelligence Platform 0 Commercial • 15 September 2025

Kela Cybercrime Intelligence Platform is a threat intelligence solution that monitors cybercrime underground activities to provide organizations with actionable intelligence about potential threats. The platform includes multiple modules for comprehensive threat intelligence coverage: Brand Control monitors for brand impersonation, phishing attempts, and brand abuse across various channels. Identity Guard detects compromised credentials and accounts, including SaaS platform accounts. The Investigate module provides tools for threat actor investigation and profiling activities. Monitor offers continuous monitoring capabilities for relevant cyber threats, while Technical Intelligence gathers vulnerability intelligence and analyzes emerging threats. The Threat Actors module tracks behavior and activities of threat actors relevant to specific industries. Threat Landscape provides visibility into the broader cybercrime ecosystem, and TPRM (Third-Party Risk Management) identifies risks in supply chain and attack surface areas. AiFort serves as the AI-powered component for enhanced threat intelligence processing. The platform supports various use cases including cybercrime threat intelligence, fraud detection, law enforcement operations, vulnerability intelligence, third-party intelligence, brand protection, and attack surface visibility. It gathers insights from dark web sources and cybercrime forums to help organizations proactively detect and remediate cyber threats. Users can view their attack surface from an attacker's perspective, prioritize security measures based on actual risk assessment, and take preventive actions before threats develop into active attacks.