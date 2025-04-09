Kela Cybercrime Intelligence Platform is a threat intelligence solution that monitors cybercrime underground activities to provide organizations with actionable intelligence about potential threats. The platform includes multiple modules for comprehensive threat intelligence coverage: Brand Control monitors for brand impersonation, phishing attempts, and brand abuse across various channels. Identity Guard detects compromised credentials and accounts, including SaaS platform accounts. The Investigate module provides tools for threat actor investigation and profiling activities. Monitor offers continuous monitoring capabilities for relevant cyber threats, while Technical Intelligence gathers vulnerability intelligence and analyzes emerging threats. The Threat Actors module tracks behavior and activities of threat actors relevant to specific industries. Threat Landscape provides visibility into the broader cybercrime ecosystem, and TPRM (Third-Party Risk Management) identifies risks in supply chain and attack surface areas. AiFort serves as the AI-powered component for enhanced threat intelligence processing. The platform supports various use cases including cybercrime threat intelligence, fraud detection, law enforcement operations, vulnerability intelligence, third-party intelligence, brand protection, and attack surface visibility. It gathers insights from dark web sources and cybercrime forums to help organizations proactively detect and remediate cyber threats. Users can view their attack surface from an attacker's perspective, prioritize security measures based on actual risk assessment, and take preventive actions before threats develop into active attacks.
FEATURES
EXPLORE BY TAGS
SIMILAR TOOLS
A nonprofit security organization that collects and shares threat data to make the Internet more secure.
A comprehensive Threat Intelligence Program Management Solution for managing the entire CTI lifecycle.
The Trystero Project is a threat intelligence platform that measures email security efficacy and provides various tools and resources, while VMware Carbon Black offers endpoint protection and workload security solutions.
A platform providing real-time threat intelligence streams and reports on internet-exposed assets to help organizations monitor and secure their attack surface.
ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises.
Packet Storm is a global security resource providing around-the-clock information and tools to mitigate personal data and fiscal loss on a global scale.
Search engine for Windows executable files and hashes, providing insights into file prevalence, behavior, and security information.
A project that detects malicious SSL connections by identifying and blacklisting SSL certificates used by botnet C&C servers and identifying JA3 fingerprints to detect and block malware botnet C&C communication.
A project sharing malicious URLs used for malware distribution to help protect networks.
PINNED
Proton Pass is a cross-platform password manager that provides encrypted storage, password generation, and security monitoring features with integrated 2FA and dark web monitoring capabilities.
NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.
Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.