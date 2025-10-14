CyberXTron BrandSafe Description

CyberXTron BrandSafe is a brand protection solution that monitors and detects digital fraud targeting brand reputation. The platform uses AI/ML algorithms to identify brand infringements and tracks cyber attacker and scammer activities through global attacker intelligence. BrandSafe is part of the CyberXTron suite, which includes additional products for dark web monitoring (DarkFlash), threat intelligence (ThreatBolt Intelligence), and attack surface management (ShadowSpot ASM). The platform provides real-time detection capabilities to identify fraudulent activities that could damage brand reputation. The solution addresses the challenge of evolving scammer tactics by leveraging machine learning models trained on global threat data. BrandSafe monitors for brand abuse across digital channels and provides alerts when potential infringements are detected. CyberXTron positions itself as a cyber risk hunting platform that predicts, prioritizes, and visualizes cyber threats in real-time. The company also conducts security research, publishing proof-of-concept exploits and vulnerability analyses for CVEs affecting popular software.