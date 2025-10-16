Microsoft Purview Insider Risk Management Logo

Microsoft Purview Insider Risk Management

Identifies and remediates insider risks using machine learning templates

Human Risk
Commercial
Microsoft Purview Insider Risk Management is an insider threat detection solution that helps organizations identify, investigate, and remediate insider risks across their environment. The product uses machine learning templates and customizable playbooks to detect potential insider threats without requiring endpoint agents or scripting. The solution provides analytics capabilities to evaluate potential insider risks without configuring policies. It includes built-in privacy controls with pseudonymization to manage data risks while protecting user privacy. The platform offers contextual alert review to help security teams understand and prioritize risky activities. The product includes specialized playbooks for different use cases, including a healthcare-specific playbook that identifies patient data misuse using indicators from electronic medical record systems. It features integrated investigation workflows that enable collaboration between security, human resources, and legal departments. Case management capabilities allow teams to investigate and resolve issues generated by risk indicators defined in policies. The solution includes a guided onboarding experience with step-by-step instructions for new users. It supports Adaptive Protection to automatically optimize data protection based on risk levels. Microsoft Purview Insider Risk Management is part of the Microsoft Purview Suite and integrates with the broader Microsoft 365 compliance ecosystem. The product is designed to address insider risks across clouds, devices, and platforms.

