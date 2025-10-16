Microsoft Purview Insider Risk Management
Identifies and remediates insider risks using machine learning templates
Microsoft Purview Insider Risk Management
Identifies and remediates insider risks using machine learning templates
Microsoft Purview Insider Risk Management Description
Microsoft Purview Insider Risk Management is an insider threat detection solution that helps organizations identify, investigate, and remediate insider risks across their environment. The product uses machine learning templates and customizable playbooks to detect potential insider threats without requiring endpoint agents or scripting. The solution provides analytics capabilities to evaluate potential insider risks without configuring policies. It includes built-in privacy controls with pseudonymization to manage data risks while protecting user privacy. The platform offers contextual alert review to help security teams understand and prioritize risky activities. The product includes specialized playbooks for different use cases, including a healthcare-specific playbook that identifies patient data misuse using indicators from electronic medical record systems. It features integrated investigation workflows that enable collaboration between security, human resources, and legal departments. Case management capabilities allow teams to investigate and resolve issues generated by risk indicators defined in policies. The solution includes a guided onboarding experience with step-by-step instructions for new users. It supports Adaptive Protection to automatically optimize data protection based on risk levels. Microsoft Purview Insider Risk Management is part of the Microsoft Purview Suite and integrates with the broader Microsoft 365 compliance ecosystem. The product is designed to address insider risks across clouds, devices, and platforms.
FEATURED
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.