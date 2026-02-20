Introduction

Most security founders think their first 10 customers will come from a great product. They won't. They'll come from relationships, desperation, and a few lucky conversations where you said the right thing to the right person at the right time. That's the truth nobody puts in a go-to-market playbook.

The old advice is to build a pipeline, run outbound sequences, get on G2, and let the inbound roll in. That worked in 2017. The security buyer in 2024 has been burned by 40 vendors who all promised the same thing. Their inbox is a graveyard of "just checking in" emails from SDRs who don't know what a SIEM is. Your cold outreach is not landing. It is getting deleted before the preview text finishes loading.

Your first 10 customers are not a sales problem. They are a trust problem. And trust in security is built differently than in any other market. This is what actually worked for founders who got there, and what burned the ones who didn't.

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Customer Zero Is Not a Customer. It's a Proof Point.

Every founder wants to close a paying customer first. That instinct will slow you down. Your actual goal before customer one is to get someone credible to use your product and say something true about it. Not a testimonial. A real sentence from a real practitioner.

Security buyers do not trust vendors. They trust other practitioners. A CISO at a mid-market company trusts the opinion of a peer in their BSides Slack group more than your entire website. One honest quote from someone they respect is worth more than a 30-slide deck.

Find three to five practitioners who have the exact problem you solve. Give them access. Ask for nothing except honest feedback. One of them will become customer zero. That proof point is what opens the door to customers one through ten.

Your Network Is the Only Channel That Works at Zero Revenue

Before you have case studies, before you have reviews, before you have a category position, you have relationships. That is your entire go-to-market for the first phase. Not paid ads. Not SEO. Not a BDR team. Relationships.

Map every person you know who works in security, IT, or risk. Not just CISOs. Security engineers, compliance leads, IT directors at companies with 200 to 2,000 employees. Those are your buyers. Tell them exactly what you built and exactly who it is for. Be specific enough that they can refer you without thinking hard.

The founders who close their first 10 customers fastest are not the best salespeople. They are the most specific. 'I built a tool that helps security teams at Series B SaaS companies pass SOC 2 audits without hiring a full-time compliance person' travels through a network. 'We do cloud security' does not.

The Conference Playbook Is Mostly a Waste of Money

RSA costs $50,000 to show up with a booth and a banner. You will collect 300 badge scans from people who wanted your free t-shirt. Three of them will take a follow-up call. One might become a prospect in 18 months. That math does not work when you are trying to close your first 10 customers.

The conferences that actually work at this stage are the small ones. BSides events. ISACA chapter meetings. Regional ISSA gatherings. The rooms where 80 practitioners show up because they actually want to learn something. You can speak at those for free. You can have real conversations. You can find your first customers in a room of 80 people faster than in a room of 40,000.

If you are going to spend money on events, spend it on dinners. A $3,000 dinner with 12 targeted security leaders will outperform a $30,000 conference booth every single time. The math is not close.

Your Positioning Is Probably Wrong and Your Buyers Know It

There are over 3,500 cybersecurity vendors in the market right now. On CybersecTools alone, buyers can compare hundreds of tools in any given category. If your positioning sounds like everyone else in your category, you are not in a competitive situation. You are invisible.

The most common mistake: founders position for the buyer they want instead of the buyer they have. You want to sell to Fortune 500 CISOs. Your product is actually perfect for a 50-person SaaS company with one security engineer and a compliance deadline. Positioning for the wrong buyer means your actual buyer does not recognize themselves in your message.

Go read the Reddit threads in r/netsec and r/cybersecurity where practitioners talk about tools. Go find the Slack groups where security teams share vendor horror stories. That language, the words real buyers use when they are frustrated, is your positioning. Not the language your marketing team invented.

Pricing Your First Deals: Stop Discounting, Start Structuring

Every early-stage security founder discounts to close. It feels like the right move. It is almost always the wrong move. Discounting trains your first customers to expect discounts. It signals that your list price is fiction. And it makes your unit economics look broken to investors.

What works instead: structure the deal differently. Offer a pilot with a defined success metric. Offer a shorter initial term. Offer implementation support that you would normally charge for. Give them something real without cutting the price. You protect your pricing integrity and you still close the deal.

Your first 10 customers will set the pricing anchor for your next 100. Treat those early deals like they matter, because they do.

The Content Nobody Tells You to Create

Thought leadership blog posts do not close security deals. Buyers are not reading your 1,200-word post about zero trust architecture and then booking a demo. That content is for SEO, not for pipeline.

The content that actually moves early buyers: technical documentation that proves your product works, a clear explanation of what your product does not do, and a comparison page that is honest about where competitors are stronger. Security buyers are technical. They will find the gaps in your product. Show them the gaps yourself and explain why the tradeoffs make sense for your target customer.

One founder I know closed four of his first 10 customers because he published a brutally honest comparison of his tool versus the two market leaders. He admitted where he lost. Buyers trusted him because of it. That is a counterintuitive move that works.

The Referral Engine You Are Not Building

Security is a small world. The CISO at your first customer knows 15 other CISOs. The security engineer who championed your product internally will move to three other companies in the next five years. Every customer you close is a referral network waiting to be activated.

Most founders do not ask for referrals because it feels awkward. Ask anyway. Be specific: 'Do you know two or three other security leaders who are dealing with the same problem you had before you started using us?' Specific asks get specific answers. Vague asks get polite silence.

Build a formal referral process before you need it. A simple email template, a clear incentive, and a habit of asking at the 90-day mark. That process will generate more pipeline than most paid channels at this stage.

What Your First 10 Customers Are Actually Buying

They are not buying your product. Not really. They are buying their belief that you will still be around in 12 months. They are buying their confidence that you will answer the phone when something breaks at 2am. They are buying the story they will tell their boss about why they chose an unknown vendor over an established one.

This means your sales process at this stage is as much about selling yourself as selling the product. Your background matters. Your team's credibility matters. Your ability to explain exactly why you built this and who you built it for matters more than any feature list.

The founders who close early enterprise deals are the ones who make the buyer feel like they are making a smart, defensible decision. Not a risky one. Give them the language to explain the choice internally. That is the sale.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I stand out when there are hundreds of vendors in my category? Stop trying to stand out in the category and start owning a specific problem for a specific buyer. 'We do endpoint security' puts you in a room with 47 other vendors. 'We help security teams at healthcare companies under 500 beds pass HIPAA audits without a dedicated compliance hire' puts you in a room alone. Specificity is not limiting. It is the only thing that cuts through. Should I be on analyst lists and review sites before I have customers? My outbound is not working. What am I doing wrong? How do I compete against established vendors with bigger brand names? When should I hire a sales rep versus selling myself as the founder? How do I handle a prospect who asks for a reference before I have any customers?

Conclusion

Getting your first 10 security customers is not about having the best product. It is about being specific, being credible, and being in the right conversations before you have the proof points that make those conversations easy. The founders who get there fastest are the ones who stop trying to market like a big vendor and start selling like a person who genuinely understands the buyer's problem. Do the uncomfortable things: ask for referrals, publish honest comparisons, give access before you have a price. Your first 10 customers are out there. They are just waiting for a vendor who sounds nothing like every other vendor they have ignored this year.