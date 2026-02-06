Introduction

You spent three weeks crafting the perfect cold email sequence. Subject line A/B tested. Pain points personalized. A call-to-action that your VP of Sales called "compelling." You hit send to 400 CISOs. You got four replies. Three of them said "unsubscribe."

That is not a copywriting problem. That is a positioning problem. CISOs are not ignoring your emails because the subject line was weak. They are ignoring them because they have seen your email before. Different logo, same pitch. "AI-powered threat detection that reduces alert fatigue and accelerates response times." That sentence exists in roughly 600 vendor inboxes right now. Yours is number 601.

The old playbook said: build a list, write a sequence, follow up five times, book the meeting. That playbook is dead. CISOs have automated filters, executive assistants, and years of pattern recognition trained specifically to kill your outreach before it lands. If you are still running that play in 2025, you are not doing sales. You are doing spam.

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CISOs Do Not Have an Inbox Problem. You Have a Trust Problem.

The average enterprise CISO receives somewhere between 50 and 100 vendor emails per week. That number is not slowing down. It is accelerating, because every seed-funded startup now has a six-person SDR team and a Clay enrichment workflow pointed at the same LinkedIn list.

Trust is not built in an inbox. It is built in communities, in peer conversations, in the tools and databases CISOs use when they are actually evaluating solutions. Your cold email interrupts. Peer recommendations inform. Those are not the same thing.

The vendors winning CISO attention right now are not the ones with the best sequences. They are the ones who showed up before the buying cycle started, in places where CISOs actually go to think.

Where CISOs Actually Spend Their Attention

Ask a CISO where they find new tools and the answer is almost never 'a cold email.' It is a Slack group. A peer referral. A Reddit thread on r/netsec or r/cybersecurity where someone asked 'has anyone used X for Y.' It is a search on a tools database when they have a specific problem and a budget to solve it.

CybersecTools sees this behavior directly. Buyers come in with a category in mind, compare three to five vendors, read the positioning, and either click through or move on. That is an active buyer with intent. Your cold email hit someone who was not thinking about you at all.

The channels that work are the ones where the CISO is already in motion. Your job is to be visible and credible when they arrive, not to interrupt them when they are not looking.

Your Positioning Is the Real Reason They Delete You

Pull up your cold email right now. Read the first two sentences. If those sentences could also describe three of your competitors without changing a word, you do not have a positioning problem. You have a visibility problem disguised as a sales problem.

There are over 3,500 cybersecurity vendors in the market. Gartner tracks more than 70 distinct security categories. Inside those categories, differentiation is brutal. There are 47 endpoint security vendors on CybersecTools alone. If your pitch is 'we do EDR better,' you are invisible before the email even opens.

CISOs delete generic pitches on instinct. They have trained themselves to do it. The only way through is specificity so sharp it stops the scroll. Not 'we reduce alert fatigue.' Something like: 'We cut Tier 1 triage time by 40% for teams running Splunk with under three analysts. Here is the proof.' That is a different sentence.

The Peer Conversation You Are Not Part Of

There are private Slack groups where CISOs share vendor horror stories. There are CISO forums where someone posts 'we just got burned by a vendor who overpromised on their SOAR integration' and 40 people respond with their own version of that story. You are probably not in those conversations. But your reputation is.

Word of mouth in security travels fast and it travels negative first. One bad implementation, one support ticket that went dark for two weeks, one sales rep who oversold the roadmap. That story gets told in rooms you will never be invited into. And it kills pipeline you never knew you had.

The vendors who win in this environment are the ones who obsess over customer outcomes, not customer acquisition. Because the acquisition follows the outcomes. Not the other way around.

What CISOs Actually Read: The Short List

Peer-written case studies where a named CISO describes a specific problem and a specific result. Not a vendor-written PDF with a logo and a quote. An actual account of what broke, what was tried, and what worked.

Comparison content. When a CISO is evaluating tools, they search '[your category] alternatives' or '[competitor name] vs [your name].' If you are not showing up in those searches, you are not in the consideration set. That search happens on Google, on Reddit, and on tools databases like CybersecTools.

Technical depth that proves you understand their environment. A blog post that goes three levels deep on a real detection engineering problem. A teardown of a specific attack chain. Content that makes a practitioner think 'whoever wrote this has actually done this job.' That content gets shared in Slack groups. Cold emails do not.

The 'Personalization' Trap That Wastes Everyone's Time

Your SDR spent 20 minutes researching the CISO's LinkedIn before sending that email. They mentioned the company's recent acquisition. They referenced a conference talk the CISO gave in 2023. They called it 'hyper-personalized outreach.' The CISO still deleted it.

Personalization theater is not the same as relevance. Knowing someone's job history is not the same as understanding their current problem. CISOs can tell the difference between a rep who did LinkedIn research and a vendor who actually understands their stack, their team size, and their threat model.

Real relevance comes from category expertise, not contact research. If your email demonstrates that you understand the specific operational pain of running a three-person SOC at a 2,000-person company, that lands. A reference to their keynote does not.

Being Findable Is Now More Valuable Than Being Loud

The shift in B2B security buying is real and it is documented. Forrester has tracked for years that buyers are 60 to 70 percent through their decision before they talk to a vendor. That number is higher in security, where CISOs are trained to be skeptical of sales conversations.

Being findable means showing up in the right places with the right positioning when a buyer has a problem and is actively looking. That is a verified listing on a tools database with clear, specific positioning. That is a case study indexed for the right search terms. That is a presence in the communities where practitioners ask questions.

Loud means more emails, more ads, more SDR sequences. Loud is expensive and it is getting less effective every quarter. Findable compounds. Every piece of credible content, every verified listing, every peer mention is an asset that works while you sleep.

The Vendors Who Are Winning Right Now Are Doing This

They have a point of view that is specific enough to alienate someone. If your positioning does not make at least one segment of the market say 'that is not for us,' it is not specific enough to make the right segment say 'that is exactly for us.'

They are present in the evaluation layer. When a CISO searches for solutions in their category, they appear with clear differentiation, real customer evidence, and positioning that speaks to a specific buyer profile. Not everyone. Someone.

They treat content as a sales channel, not a marketing checkbox. The blog post that gets shared in a CISO Slack group is worth more than 500 cold emails. The teardown that gets cited in a Reddit thread is worth more than a sponsored webinar. The vendors who understand this are building pipeline that their SDRs cannot explain and their CROs cannot replicate with headcount.

Frequently Asked Questions

My category is crowded. How do I stand out when every vendor looks the same? Stop trying to stand out in the category and start owning a specific problem within it. 'We do SIEM better' is invisible. 'We are the only SIEM built for healthcare teams running Epic with under five analysts' is a position. Specificity feels scary because it narrows your TAM on paper. In practice, it makes you the obvious choice for the buyers who actually fit. We have great technology. Why is our pipeline so weak? Should we stop cold outbound entirely? How do we get into the peer conversations where CISOs actually share vendor recommendations? We are a small team. How do we compete for CISO attention against vendors with massive marketing budgets? How do we know if our positioning is actually working or just feels like it is working internally?

Conclusion

Cold email is not dead because buyers got busier. It is dead because the market got noisier and most vendors never updated their playbook. The CISOs who matter are still reachable. They are just reachable through credibility, specificity, and presence in the places where they actually go to make decisions. Build the foundation that makes you worth finding. Then the outreach becomes a conversation instead of a deletion.