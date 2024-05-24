CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

ZeroFox vs ZeroFox Protection

ZeroFox

ZeroFox

External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring

Digital Risk Protection
 Commercial
ZeroFox Protection

ZeroFox Protection

Digital risk protection platform for brand, domain, exec & social threats

Digital Risk Protection
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
ZeroFox
ZeroFox Protection
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Digital Risk Protection
Digital Risk Protection
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Cloud
Company Size Fit
Mid-Market, Enterprise
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
ZeroFox
ZeroFox
Headquarters
Baltimore, Maryland, United States
Baltimore, Maryland, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Use Cases & Capabilities
AI Powered Security
Brand Protection
Dark Web Monitoring
Digital Risk Protection
Executive Protection
Managed SOC
Social Media
Takedown
Threat Intelligence
Domain Protection
Phishing Detection
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

ZeroFox

GV0/6
ID2/3
PR0/5
DE2/2
RS2/4
RC0/2
Total6/22 categories

ZeroFox Protection

GV0/6
ID2/3
PR0/5
DE2/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total4/22 categories
Core Features

Integrations

Community
Community Votes
1
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

ZeroFox vs ZeroFox Protection: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between ZeroFox and ZeroFox Protection for your digital risk protection needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

ZeroFox: External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring

ZeroFox Protection: Digital risk protection platform for brand, domain, exec & social threats

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between ZeroFox vs ZeroFox Protection?

ZeroFox, ZeroFox Protection are all Digital Risk Protection solutions. ZeroFox External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring. ZeroFox Protection Digital risk protection platform for brand, domain, exec & social threats. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: ZeroFox vs ZeroFox Protection?

The choice between ZeroFox vs ZeroFox Protection depends on your specific requirements. ZeroFox is a commercial solution, while ZeroFox Protection is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between ZeroFox vs ZeroFox Protection?

ZeroFox is Commercial, ZeroFox Protection is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is ZeroFox a good alternative to ZeroFox Protection?

Yes, ZeroFox can be considered as an alternative to ZeroFox Protection for Digital Risk Protection needs. Both tools offer Digital Risk Protection capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can ZeroFox and ZeroFox Protection be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, ZeroFox and ZeroFox Protection might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Digital Risk Protection tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

