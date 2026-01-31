1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..

Wultra Talisman: PSD3-compliant hardware token supporting FIDO2 authentication standards. built by Wultra. Core capabilities include FIDO2 authentication support, PSD3 compliance, Hardware-based cryptographic operations..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.