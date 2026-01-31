Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Passkeys is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Password. Wultra Talisman is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Wultra. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows.
Mid-market and enterprise organizations in regulated financial services need Wultra Talisman for its PSD3 compliance built into the hardware token itself, not bolted on afterward. The FIDO2 standard support means your developers get modern passwordless authentication without reinventing certificate management, and the physical cryptographic operations keep keys off servers entirely. Skip this if your buyer base demands cloud-first flexibility or you're not operating under payment services directives; a 39-person vendor in Czech Republic also means slower feature velocity than the US-based alternatives.
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities
PSD3-compliant hardware token supporting FIDO2 authentication standards
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Passkeys vs Wultra Talisman for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..
Wultra Talisman: PSD3-compliant hardware token supporting FIDO2 authentication standards. built by Wultra. Core capabilities include FIDO2 authentication support, PSD3 compliance, Hardware-based cryptographic operations..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Passkeys differentiates with Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access. Wultra Talisman differentiates with FIDO2 authentication support, PSD3 compliance, Hardware-based cryptographic operations.
1Password Passkeys is developed by 1Password. Wultra Talisman is developed by Wultra. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Passkeys and Wultra Talisman serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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