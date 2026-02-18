Whiteswan Platform: Identity-first security platform with PAM, ZTNA, and ITDR capabilities. built by Whiteswan Security. Core capabilities include Endpoint PAM with granular controls and real-time monitoring, Server PAM with just-in-time privileged access, Zero Trust Infrastructure Access with identity-based policies..

XYPRO XYGATE Access Control (XAC): PAM solution for HPE NonStop systems with granular access control & auditing. built by XYPRO Technology Corporation. Core capabilities include Granular access control for privileged accounts, Role Based Access Control (RBAC), Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC)..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.