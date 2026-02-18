Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Whiteswan Platform is a commercial privileged access management tool by Whiteswan Security. XYPRO XYGATE Access Control (XAC) is a commercial privileged access management tool by XYPRO Technology Corporation. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in privileged account sprawl need Whiteswan Platform because it combines endpoint and server PAM with identity-first detection, catching compromises that traditional PAM tools miss once an attacker has already escalated. The platform covers PR.AA and DE.CM/DE.AE in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it actually hunts for anomalies in real time rather than just locking down access after the fact. Skip this if you're looking for a lightweight PAM-only tool or need deep integration with legacy Windows domain controllers; Whiteswan's strength is in threat hunting identity activity, not managing legacy password vaults. Enterprise and mid-market security teams running HPE NonStop systems should pick XYPRO XYGATE Access Control because it's the only PAM built for NonStop's unique architecture, delivering keystroke and sub-command auditing that general-purpose PAM platforms simply cannot enforce on that infrastructure. The tool's NIST PR.AA coverage is solid,granular RBAC and ABAC controls with Zero Trust enforcement address the access control side,but NIST DE.CM coverage is lighter, meaning you're getting strong preventive controls without sophisticated behavioral analytics built in. Skip this if your NonStop footprint is minimal or if you need a vendor-agnostic PAM that covers Windows, Unix, and cloud infrastructure equally; XYPRO is purpose-built for one platform.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in privileged account sprawl need Whiteswan Platform because it combines endpoint and server PAM with identity-first detection, catching compromises that traditional PAM tools miss once an attacker has already escalated. The platform covers PR.AA and DE.CM/DE.AE in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it actually hunts for anomalies in real time rather than just locking down access after the fact. Skip this if you're looking for a lightweight PAM-only tool or need deep integration with legacy Windows domain controllers; Whiteswan's strength is in threat hunting identity activity, not managing legacy password vaults.
XYPRO XYGATE Access Control (XAC)
Enterprise and mid-market security teams running HPE NonStop systems should pick XYPRO XYGATE Access Control because it's the only PAM built for NonStop's unique architecture, delivering keystroke and sub-command auditing that general-purpose PAM platforms simply cannot enforce on that infrastructure. The tool's NIST PR.AA coverage is solid,granular RBAC and ABAC controls with Zero Trust enforcement address the access control side,but NIST DE.CM coverage is lighter, meaning you're getting strong preventive controls without sophisticated behavioral analytics built in. Skip this if your NonStop footprint is minimal or if you need a vendor-agnostic PAM that covers Windows, Unix, and cloud infrastructure equally; XYPRO is purpose-built for one platform.
Identity-first security platform with PAM, ZTNA, and ITDR capabilities
PAM solution for HPE NonStop systems with granular access control & auditing
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Common questions about comparing Whiteswan Platform vs XYPRO XYGATE Access Control (XAC) for your privileged access management needs.
Whiteswan Platform: Identity-first security platform with PAM, ZTNA, and ITDR capabilities. built by Whiteswan Security. Core capabilities include Endpoint PAM with granular controls and real-time monitoring, Server PAM with just-in-time privileged access, Zero Trust Infrastructure Access with identity-based policies..
XYPRO XYGATE Access Control (XAC): PAM solution for HPE NonStop systems with granular access control & auditing. built by XYPRO Technology Corporation. Core capabilities include Granular access control for privileged accounts, Role Based Access Control (RBAC), Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC)..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Whiteswan Platform differentiates with Endpoint PAM with granular controls and real-time monitoring, Server PAM with just-in-time privileged access, Zero Trust Infrastructure Access with identity-based policies. XYPRO XYGATE Access Control (XAC) differentiates with Granular access control for privileged accounts, Role Based Access Control (RBAC), Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC).
Whiteswan Platform is developed by Whiteswan Security. XYPRO XYGATE Access Control (XAC) is developed by XYPRO Technology Corporation. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Whiteswan Platform and XYPRO XYGATE Access Control (XAC) serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both are Privileged Access Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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